Walmart Com (WMT) Share Price Rose While Tompkins Financial Trimmed Holding; As Carbonite (CARB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Argent Capital Management Decreased by $630,120 Its Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 26,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 279,878 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 12/04/2018 – Florida: Walmart Plans Estimated $200 Million in New Store Construction, lmprovements and Innovations in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 437,321 shares. 368,133 are owned by Punch & Assoc Investment Management Inc. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 55,136 shares. 32,545 were accumulated by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 8,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 139,717 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Scout Invs accumulated 0.09% or 185,338 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 13,732 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.19 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 433,088 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc reported 12,895 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc has invested 1.29% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 23,475 shares to 94,140 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 25,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. 5,009 shares were sold by Mellinger Paul S., worth $138,730 on Monday, January 28. HUDSON CASSANDRA sold $15,291 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,750 shares valued at $108,477 was made by Guadagno Norman on Monday, February 4. 10,353 shares were sold by ALI MOHAMAD, worth $285,329. 1,924 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $46,330 were sold by FOLGER ANTHONY. $41,357 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by Beeler Robert L.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.