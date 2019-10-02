Wallington Asset Management Upped Visa Class A (V) Stake; Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Sentiment Is 1.75

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc. Class A (V) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 4,420 shares as Visa Inc. Class A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 85,844 shares with $14.90M value, up from 81,424 last quarter. Visa Inc. Class A now has $381.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $170.21. About 8.37M shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.98, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 56 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 32 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 43.12 million shares, up from 40.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 40 New Position: 16.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund declares $0.0535 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “One Of The Best Options In The Muni Space For 4.43% Tax-Free: NAD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund for 1.21 million shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 9.88 million shares or 5.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 4.17 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 471,110 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has risen 8.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,197 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. U S Invsts has invested 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs holds 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,890 shares. Nuwave Inv Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Navellier And Associate Inc stated it has 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj holds 5,094 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.69% or 669,735 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 8,064 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 3.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 174,029 shares stake. Intact Inc stated it has 9,200 shares. Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 12,050 shares. Stralem & Com reported 38,410 shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,861 are owned by Cutter And Comm Brokerage Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 13.52% above currents $170.21 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target.