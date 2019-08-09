Wallington Asset Management Upped Stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by $764,360; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Tensile Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $10.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.45. About 565,188 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 624,987 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.44 million, down from 760,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 282,538 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Expeditors International (EXPD) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Focus On Efficiencies Powers Expeditors’ Fourth Quarter; Net Revenue Decelerated Through 2018 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 12,790 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation, a Us-based fund reported 26,874 shares. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 0.01% or 2,920 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 47,255 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 7,115 are owned by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com. Eaton Vance Management has 25,569 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 895,889 shares. Creative Planning owns 7,190 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.01% or 25,685 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 376,836 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 8,112 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 1,073 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 0% or 10 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 4,917 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 319,913 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cibc Corporation stated it has 58,415 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 131,180 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 1.72 million shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Com owns 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,622 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.29% or 4.92M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Ltd Co has 14,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 623,953 are owned by Df Dent & Com. Park Natl Oh holds 0.34% or 30,442 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 270 shares. First Manhattan has 1,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 4,837 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.