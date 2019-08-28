Wallington Asset Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Among 4 analysts covering The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Medicines has $80 highest and $38 lowest target. $62’s average target is 44.32% above currents $42.96 stock price. The Medicines had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 26 to “Buy”. See The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 1,455 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 4,656 shares with $8.29 million value, up from 3,201 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $870.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.95. About 995,614 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 143,432 shares. Sky Invest Gru holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 874 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 102,532 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh accumulated 1,135 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Consultants reported 6,127 shares. The Minnesota-based Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc owns 27,936 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Legacy Prtn accumulated 2,835 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 1.62 million shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Cohen Cap Management accumulated 697 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 7.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Company holds 4,938 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 24.93% above currents $1759.95 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold The Medicines Company shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 28,173 shares. Parametric Port Associate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 2.35M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Price Michael F owns 190,000 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Com has 492,873 shares. Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 100,977 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 58,450 shares. Sarissa L P reported 3.64 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,556 shares. 133,798 were reported by Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0% or 200 shares.

The stock increased 3.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 1.27M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Medicines Co; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD); 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN CONFIRMS EXPECTS SALES OF NEW MEDICINES TO COMPENSATE OR OVERCOMPENSATE FOR FALLING REVENUE FROM PATENT-EXPIRED DRUGS FACING COMPETITION FROM BIOSIMILARS

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention; Ionsys, a fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system for the short term management of acute postoperative pain for adults requiring opioid analgesia in the hospital. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Minocin IV, an intravenous formulation of a tetracycline-class antibiotic used for the treatment of infections due to susceptible strains of designated gram-negative bacteria; and Orbactiv, an intravenous antibiotic used for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or caused or suspected to be caused by susceptible isolates of designated gram-positive microorganisms.