Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Primoris Services (PRIM) Shares Declined, Pier Capital Has Lifted by $1.34 Million Its Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 67,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,076 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 282,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Primoris Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 136,999 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES 1Q EPS 1C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 13/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Solar Award Valued Over $40 Million; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Total Backlog of $2.6B at March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.13M shares. Dean Capital has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% or 221,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). 567,895 are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd Company. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability has 285,066 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 899,451 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Communication Lp. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 3.98M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,810 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 244,149 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Strs Ohio owns 30,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,642 shares to 151,074 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

