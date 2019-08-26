Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $6.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Share Value Declined While Continental Advisors Has Boosted by $468,645 Its Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 31,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 171,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 8.20M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 94,800 shares to 45,200 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 69,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,527 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Telemus Limited owns 19,669 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 3,212 are owned by Cwm Ltd Co. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 42,305 are owned by Bbva Compass Retail Bank. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,392 shares. Proshare Ltd Com holds 0.68% or 597,346 shares. Moreover, First Fin Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 2,035 shares. Telos Capital has 0.99% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 16,642 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,570 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt stated it has 13,925 shares.