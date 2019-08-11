Wallington Asset Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Cut by $6.49 Million as Stock Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Ii Vi (IIVI) by $658,193 as Share Price Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 525,527 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings.