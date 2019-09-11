Wallington Asset Management Stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) Raised as Share Value Rose; Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT) Stake Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT) by 254.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 81,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 113,722 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 32,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 2.33M shares traded or 150.19% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 4.21 million shares traded or 133.81% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp Com (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 106,009 shares to 317,817 shares, valued at $20.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc Com (NYSE:GBX) by 190,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,488 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTBI).

