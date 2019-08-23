Wallington Asset Management Raised Its American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stake by $764,360; Stone Run Capital Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $345,800

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $217.1. About 310,712 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brighton Jones holds 2,643 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Capital Growth Management Lp has 3.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 250,000 shares. 28,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 1,218 shares. Iowa Savings Bank has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Covington Management invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Liberty Cap Inc invested 2.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Middleton Ma reported 68,455 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 135,668 shares. Waratah Capital Ltd owns 87,304 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Lc has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aspiriant Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 6.36 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 55,882 shares in its portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 524,602 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company invested in 379,812 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.02% or 437,374 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Commerce Bankshares holds 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 9,677 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 10,371 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Private Tru Na stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Wespac Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,301 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 375 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 31 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 215,601 shares. Bamco Ny holds 2.01% or 2.60M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 365 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

