Wallington Asset Management Raised Holding in Visa Class A (V) by $764,660; As Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Stock Declined, Boston Partners Increased Position by $2.87 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 717,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 812,172 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 85,844 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 81,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 267,161 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $604.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 883,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

