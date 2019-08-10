Wallington Asset Management Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Foundation Resource Management Has Trimmed Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 93,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, down from 96,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.