Wallington Asset Management Maintains Stake in Visa Class A (V); Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Increased Waters (WAT) Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 93.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,020 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 3,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 522,663 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.61. About 6.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 1.71M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Interstate National Bank accumulated 12,079 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Smith Moore Com holds 0.38% or 10,167 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,481 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 272 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Mngmt has 6.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 219,759 shares. Utah Retirement reported 332,863 shares stake. 12,760 were accumulated by Northside Cap Limited Com. The California-based Signature Estate Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 16.74 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.34M shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: The Bearish Case At The All-Time High – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Long Will Visa’s Slump Last? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Stock: Good Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,452 shares to 2,999 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,026 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Edge Pptys.