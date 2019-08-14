Wallington Asset Management Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Share Price Rose; Covey Capital Advisors Position in Viad (VVI) Has Decreased by $354,368

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 55,791 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.65 million shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.34M for 9.93 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares to 33,993 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rothschild And Asset Management Us owns 129,187 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.6% or 338,435 shares. Citigroup reported 13,430 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 31,163 shares. Moab Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.46M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc invested in 5,600 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 264,587 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 10,852 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,716 shares. Victory Capital reported 1.11 million shares stake. Pnc Grp has 10,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 24,530 shares to 718,635 shares, valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).