Wallington Asset Management Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Position by $6.49 Million as Shares Rose; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Private Ocean Has Lowered Position by $1.58 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 219,121 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,115 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 25,873 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clough Prns Lp has 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 4,328 were accumulated by Rockland Trust. House Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 44,662 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0.82% or 19,216 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 99,457 shares. 6,815 were reported by Duff And Phelps Inv. Coldstream Cap Management reported 18,530 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services stated it has 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Conestoga Lc has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,330 shares. Guardian Investment accumulated 2.88% or 17,503 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Payment of Special Dividend Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: PotlatchDeltic Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.