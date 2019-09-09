Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Position; Salem Investment Counselors Position in Huntsman (HUN) Cut as Share Price Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 683,465 shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 15,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 264,194 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 279,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 2.20M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 286,943 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Brandywine Management Ltd has invested 0.32% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 111,710 shares. Wilen Corporation reported 6.7% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 10,775 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Communication. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.04% or 49,111 shares. 31,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 9,917 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 17,656 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 7,470 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Co reported 107,543 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 62,014 shares to 213,573 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $139.94 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.