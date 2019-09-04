Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holding by $764,360 as Market Valuation Rose; Dean Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Share Price Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 109,084 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $241.29. About 831,530 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0.03% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 6.68 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited reported 32,222 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.66% stake. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 0.14% stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Corp reported 2.45% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 892,996 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 3,162 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Caxton Corp reported 1,097 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 728 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,087 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20,069 shares to 44,395 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 20,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,925 shares, and cut its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment has 36,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 14,627 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Com reported 97,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,896 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 39 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.06M shares stake. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 9,486 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 98 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 0% or 8,856 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 720,245 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 100 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 34,485 shares.