Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $251.23. About 155,949 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares to 231,878 shares, valued at $80.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).