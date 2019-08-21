Wallington Asset Management Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $2.59 Million; Cannabis Science Has NaN Sentiment

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 1,455 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 4,656 shares with $8.29M value, up from 3,201 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $901.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $21.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.69. About 1.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment NaN in 2019 Q1. It's in 2018Q4. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.024. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 99,780 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.01 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

More notable recent Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cannabis Science validates CBD distillation process – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cannabis science expands into Canadian market – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Cure Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Marijuana Penny Stocks for the Rest of 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Historicâ€™ reform hearing on marijuana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.024. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cannabis Science, Inc. (CBIS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.