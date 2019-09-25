Wallington Asset Management Increases Stake in Vf Corp. (VFC); Mbia (MBI) Market Value Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Increased Position by $11.19 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 5.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.27B, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 817,361 shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,550 shares as the company's stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 165,642 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, up from 161,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 1.68 million shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Incorporated reported 7,500 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Loudon Invest Management Ltd Liability has 2% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 26,990 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 3.54 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 61,336 shares. Horizon Lc owns 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,459 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc accumulated 41,950 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mufg Americas stated it has 36,002 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,968 shares. Cleararc owns 4,960 shares. Wade G W Inc has 3,497 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).