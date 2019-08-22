Wallington Asset Management Holds Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX); As Thor Inds (THO) Market Value Declined, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 7.66 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 378,275 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

