Wallington Asset Management Holding In Visa Class A (V) Was Upped; Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $312,169 as Stock Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 85,844 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 81,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.25. About 7.61M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 760,187 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16 million, up from 736,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 532,894 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cosan Limited Announces The Adjusted Price Range Of Its Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At A Price Not Greater Than US$15.50 Nor Less Than US$13.05 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Key Emerging-Market Stocks to Buy for Contrarian Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 48,301 shares to 850,257 shares, valued at $75.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 67,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.