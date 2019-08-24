Wallington Asset Management Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Boosted Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Stake by $1.85 Million; Stock Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 290,861 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 256,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.59 million shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “7 REITs Yielding 7% — or More! – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 744 shares to 13,709 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).