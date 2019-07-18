Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Its Visa Class A (V) Holding by $736,788; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Stake by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 27,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,011 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 83,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 1.74M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.55. About 2.46M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership reported 365,983 shares. Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Motco stated it has 516 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.09% or 22,533 shares. Arrow Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 11,094 shares. Oak Limited Oh has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 22,796 shares. 66,576 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Ks. 1.84M were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Advisory Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,007 shares. Da Davidson Co accumulated 0.16% or 100,982 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.7% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Caxton LP owns 10,809 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Wills Gp reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,413 shares to 41,676 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,711 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,134 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 8,403 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 2,883 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited owns 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,313 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 1.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 8,029 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorp reported 602,227 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 10,380 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chase Invest Counsel stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,134 shares. Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). S&Co holds 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6,057 shares. Utah Retirement holds 1.03% or 332,863 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.