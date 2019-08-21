Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by $764,360; Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) Market Valuation Declined While Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $436,800

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 262,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 294,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.24 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinem; 04/04/2018 – AMC CINEMAS WINS FIRST LICENSE FOR THEATERS IN SAUDI ARABIA; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 03/04/2018 – ZEN TECHNOLOGIES ORDER BOOK INCLUDES INR1.26B OF AMC PROJECTS; 22/05/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL LTD ADTB.NS – ADITYA BIRLA STRESSED ASSET AMC INCORPORATED AS NEW UNIT OF CO; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings,; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s first new cinema in decades to open April 18; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cinda Amc’s A3/P-2 Ratings; Outlook Stable

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.62 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), The Stock That Dropped 46% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 5.84M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Concourse Cap Ltd Llc invested in 2.4% or 160,470 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 20,037 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 22,785 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 1.47 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 195,427 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 22,549 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 75,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsr. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 12,450 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 290,000 shares. Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.