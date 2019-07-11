Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Visa Class A (V) Stake by $736,788; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Holding by $784,568

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 2.35M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12M, down from 275,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 4.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

