Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stake by $399,840 as Market Value Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Stake Maintained by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 74,587 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 3.21M shares traded or 49.18% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 461,352 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na reported 11,519 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Co accumulated 38,861 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dakota Wealth holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,316 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated accumulated 26,196 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability invested in 988,268 shares. Raymond James Ser Incorporated reported 69,258 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 81,053 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 12,907 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 48,843 shares. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dubuque National Bank Tru Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru reported 5,540 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capital One Announces Data Security Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.