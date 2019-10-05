Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Position; Horizon Investment Services Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) stake by 27.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 15,470 shares as Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 72,240 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 56,770 last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. now has $15.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 3.11 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investment Services Llc analyzed 1,990 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Horizon Investment Services Llc holds 30,438 shares with $6.02M value, down from 32,428 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. The insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $486,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 669,518 are held by Epoch Inv Partners. Clover Prns Limited Partnership reported 22,988 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6,484 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3.53 million shares. Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,507 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 188,048 shares. 85,099 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Co. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 272,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 87,052 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 666,270 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.35 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 1.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 28,200 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 2,746 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 784,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citizens Financial Group has $4300 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $42.17’s average target is 24.91% above currents $33.76 stock price. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Thursday, October 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4200 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.