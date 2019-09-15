Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $795,060; Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 4,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon Is Filming Its First Spanish-Language Original Series, Soccer Documentary `Six Dreams’; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These Jaw-Dropping Facts Will Change Your Mind About the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,029 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 3,447 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 125,527 shares or 7.06% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Mngmt L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,814 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc owns 245 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,562 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co has 4.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,821 shares. Phocas Fin accumulated 24 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 0.04% or 133 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 1.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 154,623 shares. Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt has 5.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,270 shares. Cypress Capital Gp reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park Avenue Secs Llc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,078 were reported by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Keybank Association Oh invested in 175,165 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 300,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).