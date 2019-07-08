Wallington Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Value Declined; Sonata Capital Group Has Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $181.68. About 799,992 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1946.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 107,970 shares or 6.93% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth owns 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 808 shares. Sands holds 1.32M shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 501,183 shares. 10,740 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership. Pacific Global Investment Com, a California-based fund reported 2,236 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 68,734 shares. Mathes Comm Incorporated holds 3.79% or 4,181 shares in its portfolio. 23,206 were reported by East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 160,419 shares. Davis, Alabama-based fund reported 4,366 shares. Cap Management Assoc Ny reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iberiabank has 5,323 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 17 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazonâ€™s Advertising Business Is in a Transition – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walmart’s Efforts to Keep Up With Amazon Are Costing It – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.16 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares to 97,040 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 77,096 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.77% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clark Cap Management Gru Inc Inc stated it has 99,326 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 236,400 shares. Axa holds 0.27% or 362,244 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.17% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0.07% or 202,939 shares. Grimes & Inc owns 62,483 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru owns 9,251 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Cap reported 1,245 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested in 68,953 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% or 14,307 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumped Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.