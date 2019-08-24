Wallington Asset Management Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $6.49 Million; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 37,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 31,770 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 68,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80M shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares to 78,055 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 78,026 shares. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 31,770 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Enterprise Fin Service holds 0% or 357 shares. 335,194 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Peoples Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Wealthtrust Fairport reported 0.15% stake. Putnam Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hanson Mcclain owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 2,792 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 10,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 347 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 11,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 105 are owned by Earnest. Advisory Network Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Atria Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,721 shares.

