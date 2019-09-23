Wallington Asset Management Has Lifted Vf Corp. (VFC) Holding by $395,850 as Share Value Declined; Basswood Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Regions Finl New (RF) as Share Value Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 165,642 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, up from 161,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 988,879 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 4.89M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These jeans use optical science to contour your backside – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Company has 217,816 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 2,588 were reported by Shelton Cap. Capital invested in 13.57M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 9,561 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Retirement Of Alabama owns 151,875 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.09% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 36,002 shares. South State holds 15,027 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford has 102 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,633 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 116,621 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 199,000 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp by 122,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,229 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).