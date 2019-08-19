Wallington Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by $399,840 as Stock Value Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Cyberoptics (CYBE) by $689,163 as Market Value Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 35,815 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 205,356 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,740 activity.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.