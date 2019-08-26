Wallington Asset Management Has Increased Position in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) as Stock Price Rose; As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Share Price Declined, Diam Company LTD Boosted by $300,186 Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 429,767 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 17,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 342,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 324,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 1.92M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 306,239 shares to 183,343 shares, valued at $23.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 147,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,310 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Successful Refinancings – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club for Total Consideration of $188.5 Million – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains) – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.