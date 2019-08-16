Wallington Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $6.49 Million; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Its Mednax (MD) Holding by $490,131; Market Valuation Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mednax Inc. (MD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64 million, up from 999,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mednax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 435,886 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.80M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen & Allergan announce availability of two biosimilars in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 2.66% or 19.03 million shares. 32,548 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Ltd. Mirae Asset Co Limited holds 0.18% or 128,838 shares. 5,229 are owned by Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 4,407 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 0.16% or 5,000 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 4,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 26,619 shares. Mairs And reported 9,080 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 2.54 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bancorp invested in 5,421 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,795 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sabal Tru Company holds 2.46% or 145,535 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 34,116 shares in its portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).