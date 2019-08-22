Wallington Asset Management Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $6.49 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $1.97 Million as Share Price Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 1.72M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management analyzed 491,661 shares as the company's stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.555. About 27.71 million shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,412 are held by First Bancshares. Mrj Cap has 19,365 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 2,003 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation reported 5,400 shares. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Archford Strategies Lc owns 12,771 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.31% stake. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corporation Nj accumulated 18,554 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.46% or 15,228 shares. Private Capital Advsr has 38,319 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. First Personal Services owns 2,342 shares. Annex Advisory Llc holds 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 10,011 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.17% or 2,773 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares to 206,380 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $784.04M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

