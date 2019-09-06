Wallington Asset Management Has Boosted Its Visa Class A (V) Stake; Landmark Bancorp (LARK)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased Visa Inc. Class A (V) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallington Asset Management Llc acquired 4,723 shares as Visa Inc. Class A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Wallington Asset Management Llc holds 81,424 shares with $12.72 million value, up from 76,701 last quarter. Visa Inc. Class A now has $414.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.82. About 330,114 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.12, from 3.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 7 cut down and sold positions in Landmark Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 800,148 shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Landmark Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.05% or 32,027 shares. Sns Fin Gru Lc owns 5,148 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Westwood Hldg holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 32,325 shares. D E Shaw & reported 1.63M shares. Mitchell Mgmt Company invested in 2.1% or 38,104 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stralem And Incorporated holds 3.43% or 47,955 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri has 0.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,631 shares. 274,287 were reported by Bb&T. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 324,237 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 213,005 shares. New England Research And Incorporated stated it has 2,862 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 3,508 are owned by Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Company.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 2.03% above currents $184.82 stock price. Visa Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $102.18 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,335 activity.

More notable recent Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Manhattan bank hires former Missouri Bank & Trust president – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landmark Bancorp: A Modest Valuation But Limited Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Landmark National Bank hires 25-year veteran from Mobank – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. for 20,771 shares. Jbf Capital Inc. owns 12,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 89,146 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,936 shares.

It closed at $23.25 lastly. It is down 11.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC; 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK)