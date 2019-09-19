Wallington Asset Management Has Boosted Its Visa Class A (V) Holding by $764,660; Arrow Financial Cut Masco (MAS) Holding by $329,901

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 85,844 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 81,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 915,601 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 8,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 83,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 91,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 286,165 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prns Lp reported 0.15% stake. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 27,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York, New York-based fund reported 53,863 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Company stated it has 453,775 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com has 3,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd reported 0.01% stake. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 1,198 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 1.46% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 50,110 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. 108,057 were reported by Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 112,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 532,837 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.56% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cwm Lc invested in 369 shares. Cambiar Llc accumulated 0.1% or 95,309 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,246 shares to 56,801 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 24,760 shares or 7.02% of all its holdings. Lee Danner Bass has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advantage has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Management holds 2.16% or 37,074 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Marshfield stated it has 6.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.1% or 1,400 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has invested 0.87% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palestra Capital Management Limited has 2.7% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckingham reported 53,048 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt invested in 4.39% or 61,290 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,706 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.