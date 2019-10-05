Wallington Asset Management Has Boosted Its Vf Corp. (VFC) Stake by $395,850; Market Valuation Declined; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $822,852; Shares Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vf Corp. (VFC) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 165,642 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47 million, up from 161,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vf Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80M shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 10,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 210,231 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, down from 221,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 15,390 shares to 456,324 shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

