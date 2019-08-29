Wallington Asset Management Has Boosted American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holding; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $327,375

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $230.67. About 524,010 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 30,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 507,860 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,077 shares to 122,413 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 220 shares. Cap Invsts holds 292,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack holds 0% or 30 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 124,466 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 563,308 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 14,086 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 1,700 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 386 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 792,682 shares. 4.30 million were reported by Glob Investors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 8,538 shares. Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx owns 3.49% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 60,842 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors owns 3,134 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,411 shares. Washington Savings Bank invested in 1.42% or 45,150 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 12,167 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Bank Of The West invested in 1.25% or 54,203 shares. Psagot House, a Israel-based fund reported 663 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,934 shares. Selkirk Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.49% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 49,150 shares. Broad Run Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 11.58% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Fincl stated it has 5,021 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.72% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.