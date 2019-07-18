Wallington Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $6.49 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake Has Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.1. About 835,332 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,679 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 72,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.61. About 216,419 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares to 81,424 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.47 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche Reveals New Hemlibra Data, Extends Spark Merger Deadline – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Amgen And MBC BioLabs Announce Winners Of The Amgen Golden Ticket – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 181,374 shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated has 59,990 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Community National Bank Na owns 8,869 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co invested in 0% or 17 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 0.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,014 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.54% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 132,261 shares. 666,765 are held by Smead Management Inc. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,176 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 17,559 shares. The California-based Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca has invested 2.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer Century Inc has 711,259 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 0.79% or 6,606 shares. Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 3.23 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,264 shares to 224,621 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C holds 321,419 shares. Chatham Inc reported 1,435 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,145 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 2.8% or 512,610 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 112,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com holds 1,591 shares. Optimum holds 0.32% or 6,350 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 19,033 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,765 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited accumulated 0.1% or 16,006 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% or 1,948 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,020 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust has 0.09% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,377 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. Another trade for 1,038 shares valued at $152,586 was sold by Williams R Sanders.