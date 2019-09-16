Wallington Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, First National Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding by $2.42 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 42,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 279,152 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, up from 236,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 9.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 153,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97 million, up from 150,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 3.04M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,897 shares to 13,183 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Co Oh reported 14,581 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 191,115 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc owns 38,173 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 192,769 were reported by Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,524 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.92% or 204,346 shares. Rockland Tru holds 2.37% or 418,308 shares in its portfolio. Td Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus accumulated 652,372 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 328,795 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisors Lc holds 648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 0.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,621 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).