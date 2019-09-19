Walleye Trading Upped Its Trimble (Call) (TRMB) Stake; Shorts at Apple (AAPL) Lowered By 7.56%

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a decrease of 7.56% in short interest. AAPL’s SI was 43.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.56% from 47.00M shares previously. With 27.48M avg volume, 2 days are for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s short sellers to cover AAPL’s short positions. The SI to Apple Inc’s float is 0.92%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 12.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Walleye Trading Llc increased Trimble Inc (Call) (TRMB) stake by 54.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 10,500 shares as Trimble Inc (Call) (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 29,600 shares with $1.34M value, up from 19,100 last quarter. Trimble Inc (Call) now has $9.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 395,763 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has 1.52 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 92,484 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 38,379 shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 10,000 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com has 300,525 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Dc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Sarl reported 0.44% stake. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc holds 4,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.29% stake. Old Bancshares In holds 0.02% or 6,924 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.04% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 27,462 shares. Reliant Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 86,557 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Company holds 0.01% or 21,198 shares in its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 161,272 shares to 113,528 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 28,200 shares and now owns 8,300 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MXIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 4.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Com has 4.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 199,336 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated accumulated 5,535 shares. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 648,507 shares. Private Tru Na holds 72,299 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Company invested in 1.86% or 120,439 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Mgmt holds 4.51% or 152,686 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 84,236 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 6.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.28% or 444,195 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com has 1.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,930 shares.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $999.73 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.43% below currents $221.22 stock price. Apple had 62 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. Monness maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Friday, March 22 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.