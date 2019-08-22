Walleye Trading Upped Its Position in Visteon (Put) (VC) by $335,000 as Share Price Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Raised E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake by $38.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 840,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.41 million, up from 826,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.90 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (Put) (VC) by 131.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 968,950 shares traded or 56.10% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 6,447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,308 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 108,910 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 0.02% stake. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). United Capital Fin Advisers, California-based fund reported 24,331 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.29% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Utah Retirement holds 46,563 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.04% or 2.51M shares. Cleararc Capital Inc owns 5,966 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 32,925 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 47,098 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2.62M shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares to 440,118 shares, valued at $51.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,670 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Q3 Earnings Top, Trading Activity High – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMTD vs. ETFC: Which Brokerage Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, ETFC, BDX – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Management holds 7,105 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 11,666 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 35,273 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 52,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 8,974 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp accumulated 233,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 15,718 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Virtu reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 304,272 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% or 200 shares.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong guidance lifts Visteon – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Private Market Sets New Transaction Record in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $21.93 Per Share as of June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnamâ€™s VC boom takes off – Financial Times” with publication date: July 24, 2019.