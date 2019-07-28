Walleye Trading Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $460,180

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 66,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 91.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 45,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,344 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59M shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 158,700 shares to 209,000 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc (Put) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,700 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05M were accumulated by Westwood Inc. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 70,002 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 4,042 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.15% or 3.41M shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,055 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Finance Architects holds 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 300 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 1.75M shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,575 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 259 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 0.05% or 1,560 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot accumulated 81,840 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York has 1.72% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 330,771 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,259 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Washington Trust State Bank holds 537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,184 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 29,289 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 550 shares. 32,140 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Adirondack Trust Company holds 144 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,461 shares. 22,468 were reported by Limited Ca. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 2,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Capital Management Lc holds 4,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 101,707 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Incorporated (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 52,370 shares to 576,021 shares, valued at $39.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 90,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dividend Etf (SDY).