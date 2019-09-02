Walleye Trading Raised Sanofi (Call) (SNY) Position by $2.24 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (Call) (SNY) by 170.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 80,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Sanofi (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI’S EUROPEAN OTC ASSETS COULD SELL FOR AS MUCH AS EU200M; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi to Transfer Around 100 Employees to Evotec; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for a Type of Skin Cancer; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 42,008 shares to 1,192 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCK) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $638.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $702.40 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.