Walleye Trading Raised Its Fastenal Co (Call) (FAST) Stake by $1.41 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,681 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 120,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 20.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (Call) (FAST) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 2.77 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:CFG) by 12,400 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Call) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,008 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 32,622 shares. Yhb Incorporated owns 35,488 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 581,471 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 761 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt owns 3,800 shares. Provident Trust holds 3.02% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Financial Consulate Inc stated it has 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Capital Wealth Planning Llc invested 28.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 72,769 shares. Wedgewood, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 3.23M shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company owns 1.84 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc C by 672 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Financial Planning owns 32,841 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Whetstone Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 3.43% or 98,576 shares in its portfolio. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners LP accumulated 2,402 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap owns 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,398 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford And Assocs reported 7,600 shares stake. Vontobel Asset Management holds 3.43M shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust has invested 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Shaw Associates Incorporated Ct owns 63,389 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd owns 248,710 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11,753 are held by E&G Advsr Limited Partnership. New England Inv And Retirement Grp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

