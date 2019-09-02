Walleye Trading Raised Hess (Call) (HES) Position by $4.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $47.99 Million; Stock Rose

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (HES) by 312.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.06M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,119 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 12,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 78,500 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 33,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,254 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,456 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund owns 5,061 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,239 shares. Colrain Capital Lc holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 96,368 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 9,332 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2,027 shares. Capital International Invsts holds 750,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 291,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 20,847 shares. Victory Capital Inc owns 44,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 1.20 million shares. Sun Life Finance stated it has 434 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.48% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 181,290 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc invested in 0.48% or 7,700 shares. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Co holds 15,778 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd reported 6,398 shares. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pinnacle owns 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 47,741 shares. Ipswich Investment Co holds 2.8% or 51,228 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gateway Advisory Lc invested in 0.28% or 6,383 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 196,999 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Service Corporation stated it has 7,598 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.16% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 169,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.31% or 331,295 shares in its portfolio.