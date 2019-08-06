Walleye Trading Position In Koppers Holdings (KOP) Was Boosted; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Howard Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.84 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 5912.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 29,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 30,061 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 70,899 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 16.55 million shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,034 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 21,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. High Pointe Cap Ltd invested 1.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Benedict Finance Advsr reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bahl & Gaynor owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 64,938 shares. 13,316 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stock Yards National Bank & Tru reported 210,860 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth invested in 0.08% or 4,528 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 116,031 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,094 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jensen Mngmt reported 26,000 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares to 90,823 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.91 million were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,637 shares. Phocas accumulated 211,275 shares. Howe And Rusling has 10,058 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 710,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 7,942 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 187 shares. 5,756 are held by Sei Invs. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 51,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 22,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 18,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 12,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.