Walleye Trading Position in Foot Locker (Call) (FL) Has Lifted by $2.47 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Position by $1.33 Million as Shares Rose

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Call) (FL) by 102.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 81,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 40,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 3.49 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT CO POISED TO INFLECT TO POSITIVE COMPARABLE-STORE SALES GROWTH AS CO PROGRESSES THROUGH 2018; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Merchandise Inventories Were $1.21B at May 5; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SAYS 2Q GROSS MARGINS TO IMPROVE BY 20-50 BPS; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 13/04/2018 – Facebook should testify in front of European lawmakers in person, European Commissioner Vera Jourova, told CNBC; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica says Wylie is ‘misrepresenting himself and the company’ in Facebook data scandal; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (Put) (NYSE:BIG) by 217,800 shares to 10,200 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anixter Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:AXE) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BJRI).