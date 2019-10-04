Walleye Trading Position in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) Has Raised by $382,850

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 98,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 109,065 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23M, down from 207,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 3,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,858 shares to 31,837 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,334 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt LP owns 82,454 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.09% stake. Freestone Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 6,618 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.61M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Lc holds 1% or 26,094 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.21% or 847,165 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 66,448 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 0.62% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 43,773 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 48,635 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 8,409 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Centurylink Investment Mngmt owns 13,128 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Horan Lc invested in 0.17% or 1,936 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,440 shares. Stearns Finance Service Grp accumulated 0.47% or 19,860 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,423 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Commerce. Summit Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,495 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 98,052 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Davis R M stated it has 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 43,480 are owned by First Bankshares Of Omaha. Btim reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 2.68% or 68,322 shares. 846,040 are held by Contour Asset Management Llc. Addison Capital Com has 2.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Grp Inc Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 36,406 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund. Haverford Svcs reported 3.74% stake. Torch Wealth accumulated 29,778 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 457 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 259,400 shares to 345,100 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 65,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY).